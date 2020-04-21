UrduPoint.com
Colombia's Authorities Extend Coronavirus Lockdown Until May 11 - President

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 07:50 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Colombia's authorities, due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, have extended the mandatory quarantine in the country until May 11, President Ivan Duque said.

The lockdown, effective since late March, was to end April 27.

"We decided to extend the mandatory isolation until May 11," Duque wrote on Twitter.

