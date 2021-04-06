UrduPoint.com
Colombia's Bogota Toughens Movement Restrictions To Curb 3rd COVID-19 Wave

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 11:00 AM

Colombia's Bogota Toughens Movement Restrictions to Curb 3rd COVID-19 Wave

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The Colombian capital of Bogota is introducing tough movement restrictions for the next two weeks as the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic puts intensive care units under severe strain, Mayor Claudia Lopez said.

"Starting tomorrow [April 6] in Bogota, we have pico y sedula; at the end of the week ” on Saturday, Sunday and Monday ” we will all stay in our homes, a quarantine will be established, and leaving home is allowed only when absolutely necessary," Lopez said in a video address, published on Twitter late on Monday.

Pico y cedula is a Colombian mobility restriction regime, in which citizens are allowed to visit shops, banks and government institutions either on even or odd days, based on the last digit of their ID card.

According to the mayor, the Easter holidays increased the burden on intensive care units, seeing the number of admissions double to 114 per day.

Tentatively, the new restrictions will be in place for two weeks until April 19.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Bogota has logged over 690,000 COVID-cases, including 14,500 deaths. In total, the country has confirmed more than 2.4 million infections and some 64,200 fatalities.

