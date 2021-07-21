UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombia's Central Union Of Workers Calls For More Anti-Government Marches On Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 05:30 AM

Colombia's Central Union of Workers Calls for More Anti-Government Marches on Wednesday

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) President of the Central Union of Workers (CUT) Francisco Maltes has called on supporters to continue anti-government protests to back the package of bills set to be presented to the Congress on Wednesday.

Thousands of Colombians joined in marches in main cities on Tuesday, when the country celebrated Independence Day and the Congress began its new session, to support 10 proposals put forward by the CUT to address Colombia's social and economic crisis. Maltes called the demonstrations "peaceful and cultural events" to express Colombian's outrage.

"We invite you to join us on Wednesday, July 21, at the presentation of the bills, and continue peaceful actions in support of new legislation against the policy of this government, against fascism," Maltes said in an address posted on his Twitter.

Workers' strikes and public protests started in Colombia in late April, when people walked out against the so-called Sustainable Solidarity Law, a now-shelved tax reform bill. Labor and student organizations in Colombia have since demanded social and healthcare reforms, demilitarization of cities, and dissolution of mobile Anti-Disturbance Squadron forces. The ongoing protests have led to the death of over two dozen people amid clashes with law enforcement, according to official data.

Related Topics

Mobile Twitter Student Independence Colombia April July Congress Government

Recent Stories

Chinese Hackers Breached 13 US Gas Pipeline Firms ..

5 hours ago

Govt committed to help, assist in repatriation of ..

5 hours ago

Iranian Foreign Ministry Condemns Baghdad Market B ..

5 hours ago

Audit Faults US Immigration Officials for Arrestin ..

5 hours ago

US Trade Chief Discusses Fisheries, Large Aircraft ..

5 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on market in S ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.