MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) President of the Central Union of Workers (CUT) Francisco Maltes has called on supporters to continue anti-government protests to back the package of bills set to be presented to the Congress on Wednesday.

Thousands of Colombians joined in marches in main cities on Tuesday, when the country celebrated Independence Day and the Congress began its new session, to support 10 proposals put forward by the CUT to address Colombia's social and economic crisis. Maltes called the demonstrations "peaceful and cultural events" to express Colombian's outrage.

"We invite you to join us on Wednesday, July 21, at the presentation of the bills, and continue peaceful actions in support of new legislation against the policy of this government, against fascism," Maltes said in an address posted on his Twitter.

Workers' strikes and public protests started in Colombia in late April, when people walked out against the so-called Sustainable Solidarity Law, a now-shelved tax reform bill. Labor and student organizations in Colombia have since demanded social and healthcare reforms, demilitarization of cities, and dissolution of mobile Anti-Disturbance Squadron forces. The ongoing protests have led to the death of over two dozen people amid clashes with law enforcement, according to official data.