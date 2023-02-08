UrduPoint.com

Colombia's Coffee Production Down 14% In Last Quarter - Coffee Growers Federation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2023 | 06:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) The production of coffee in Colombia ” the world's largest producer of washed Arabica coffee beans ” decreased by 14% to 3.8 million coffee sacks quarter-on-quarter, the Colombian Coffee Growers Federation (FNC) said on Tuesday.

"In the 'coffee year' from October 2022 to January 2023, production was 3.8 million sacks, down 14% from nearly 4.4 million sacks in the previous season... exports fell 15% to 3.

7 million sacks," the FNC said on the website.

At the same time, Colombia's coffee exports decreased by 12% in the last 12 months year-on-year, the FNC said.

Despite the current improvement in weather conditions, which have long been unfavorable due to the La Nina oceanic and atmospheric phenomenon, coffee plantations suffered from low temperatures in 2022, the statement read.

Some 560,000 Colombian households cultivate coffee in the Latin American country.

More Stories From World

