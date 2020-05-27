MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Colombia has increased in the past day by 4.6 percent, or 1,022, to reach 23,003, including 776 deaths, the country's Health Ministry said.

According to updated data published by the ministry on Twitter, over the past 24 hours, 26 people died from complications with COVID-19, and 246 patients recovered.

Colombia has imposed lockdown until the end of May, after which the production sector is expected to start operating in June.

Domestic transportation is prohibited until the end of June and international flights until the end of August.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 343,500 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 5.4 million.