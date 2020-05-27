UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombia's Coronavirus Case Count Rises By 1,022 To Surpass 23,000 - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 7 seconds ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 10:10 AM

Colombia's Coronavirus Case Count Rises by 1,022 to Surpass 23,000 - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Colombia has increased in the past day by 4.6 percent, or 1,022, to reach 23,003, including 776 deaths, the country's Health Ministry said.

According to updated data published by the ministry on Twitter, over the past 24 hours, 26 people died from complications with COVID-19, and 246 patients recovered.

Colombia has imposed lockdown until the end of May, after which the production sector is expected to start operating in June.

Domestic transportation is prohibited until the end of June and international flights until the end of August.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 343,500 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 5.4 million.

Related Topics

World Twitter Died Colombia March May June August From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

45 minutes ago

Cloudy, humid weather expected for coming days

8 hours ago

Chinese President calls for long-term perspective ..

9 hours ago

Kuwait reports 608 new COVID-19 infections, seven ..

9 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1931 new COVID-19 cases

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Indonesia review g ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.