Colombia's Coronavirus Case Tally Rises By Record 10,284 In Past 24 Hours -Health Ministry

Wed 29th July 2020

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Colombia's authorities have registered a record number of new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the past day - 10,284, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

The overall number of cases currently stands at 267,385.

The death count has increased by 297 people over the past day to 9,074.

A total of 136,690 patients have recovered from the disease.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 650,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 16.3 million.

