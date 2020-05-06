BOGOTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Colombia's coronavirus-related isolation measures will be extended by a further two weeks, till May 25, although some loosening of restrictions will begin, President Ivan Duque said.

"I want to share with all Colombians that between May 11 and May 25 we are going to extend the Mandatory Preventive Isolation, but gradually recover space for productive life," Duque said late on Tuesday.

This is the third such extension since the country went into a virtual lockdown late last March.

In a televised briefing, Duque said that some retail and service sectors will be allowed to reopen starting next Monday.

Children aged between six and 17 will be allowed to go outside three times a week for 30 minutes.

Construction and manufacturing sectors were allowed to return to work late April as the first gradual lifting of measures began.

As of Tuesday, Colombia's Health Ministry counts over 8,600 cumulative cases of the coronavirus infection and 378 fatalities.