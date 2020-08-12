UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombia's COVID-19 Tally Up By Record 12,830 New Cases - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 11:50 AM

Colombia's COVID-19 Tally Up by Record 12,830 New Cases - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Colombia's coronavirus tally has jumped by record 12,830 new cases to 410,453 over the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The coronavirus-related death toll increased by 321 over the given period and reached 13,475.

More than 230,000 people have recovered in the Latin American country.

The authorities have conducted nearly two million coronavirus tests.

The Americas is the worst-hit region by the ongoing pandemic ” over 10 million COVID-19 cases and more than 390,000 related deaths have been reported to the World Health Organization.

Related Topics

World Colombia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Usman Buzdar appears before NAB in liquor license ..

5 minutes ago

PM to inaugurate Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit tomorr ..

18 minutes ago

UAE Press: Dubai is at the heart of a workplace re ..

56 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 12 August 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

GCC Chief condemns Turkish threats against UAE

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.