MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Colombia's coronavirus tally has jumped by record 12,830 new cases to 410,453 over the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The coronavirus-related death toll increased by 321 over the given period and reached 13,475.

More than 230,000 people have recovered in the Latin American country.

The authorities have conducted nearly two million coronavirus tests.

The Americas is the worst-hit region by the ongoing pandemic ” over 10 million COVID-19 cases and more than 390,000 related deaths have been reported to the World Health Organization.