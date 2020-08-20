(@FahadShabbir)

BOGOTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Colombia's coronavirus tally has jumped by record 13,056 new cases to 502,178 over the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said on late Wednesday.

The coronavirus-related death toll has increased by 360 over the given period and reached 15,979. More than 326,000 people have recovered in the Latin American country.

The authorities have conducted more than 2.3 million coronavirus tests.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 22.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 784,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

According to the WHO, Americas is the worst-hit region with more than 11.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases.