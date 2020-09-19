UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombia's Duque Says Prosecute 'war Criminal' Maduro

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 11:04 PM

Colombia's Duque says prosecute 'war criminal' Maduro

Colombia's President Ivan Duque called Saturday for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to be prosecuted as a "war criminal" in a joint news conference with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Bogota, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Colombia's President Ivan Duque called Saturday for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to be prosecuted as a "war criminal" in a joint news conference with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Duque spoke as Pompeo rounded off a three-day tour of Venezuela's neighbors designed to increase pressure on the socialist leader to leave power.

Duque, a key US ally in the region, said a UN report this week showed "that this is a regime behind violations of human rights that are systematic, and that the head of this dictatorship is a war criminal and the international community must put an end to the situation." "Nicolas Maduro is responsible for crimes against humanity as is his inner circle," the Colombian leader said, flanked by Pompeo at Casa de Narino presidential palace in Bogota.

The 411-page UN Human Rights Council report accused Maduro and his inner circle of being responsible for probable crimes against humanity. Caracas dismissed the report as "riddled with falsehoods." Pompeo described his right-wing host as "a true leader for the region and the dignity of its people."He said Duque's support "of Interim President Juan Guaido" and "a sovereign Venezuela free of the malign influences of Cuba and Russia and Iran is incredibly valuable."He said violence on the part of guerrilla groups like FARC dissidents, the ELN "or any other terrorist or criminal group is unacceptable."

Related Topics

Terrorist United Nations Iran Russia Bogota Circle Caracas Cuba Venezuela Criminals Dictator Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Pogacar poised to win Tour de France after shock t ..

31 seconds ago

Hyderabad Police nab robbery gang

32 seconds ago

114 migrants rescued from Mediterranean: German NG ..

36 seconds ago

US COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 200,000 Mark - NB ..

39 seconds ago

Russian Pranksters Talk to EU Parliament Head Usin ..

5 minutes ago

Airstrikes on Taliban Base in Afghanistan's Northe ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.