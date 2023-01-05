UrduPoint.com

Colombia's Fraught Peace Process

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2023 | 11:21 PM

The Colombian government has called off a ceasefire with the country's biggest remaining rebel group, the ELN, dealing a blow to efforts to end Latin America's longest conflict

The government was forced to retract the announcement after the leftist guerrillas denied agreeing to stop the hostilities.

AFP looks back at the struggle to end more than half a century of violence by leftist guerrillas, right-wing paramilitaries and criminal gangs in Colombia.

- 2016: accord with FARC - On November 24, 2016, President Juan Manuel Santos signs a historic peace deal with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, the country's biggest rebel group, in a bid to end a leftist insurgency that had lasted more than 50 years and killed over a quarter of a million people, according to government figures.

Santos is awarded the Nobel Peace prize for his efforts.

FARC disarms the following year, demobilising its fighters and transforming into a political party, but some FARC dissidents reject the deal.

- 2017: peace talks start - On February 7, 2017, the government opens peace talks in Ecuador with the last active rebel group, the urban-based National Liberation Army (ELN), which took up arms against the state in 1964, the same year as FARC, but never became as big a force.

The two sides observe a ceasefire between October 1, 2017 and January 9, 2018.

- 2019: Duque ends talks - In January 2019, conservative President Ivan Duque ends peace talks with the ELN and reactivates arrest warrants against its members, the day after a car bomb attack on a police academy in Bogota that killed 22 cadets. The government blames the rebel group.

- 2020: Covid truce - In March 2020, the ELN announces a unilateral ceasefire for the month of April on humanitarian grounds, because of the Covid pandemic.

In October, Andres Vanegas, aka "Uriel", one of the main ELN chiefs, is killed in a military operation in northwest Colombia.

Another top commander, Ogli Angel Padilla Romero, aka "Fabian", is killed in September 2021.

- 2022: Leftist government brings hope - The ELN announces a six-day truce during legislative elections in March 2022, and another lasting 10 days during the first round of the presidential election on May 29.

The left-wing winner of the election, former guerrilla fighter Gustavo Petro, vows to negotiate with all remaining armed groups, including the ELN, FARC dissidents and drug traffickers, to bring "total peace" to the country.

The ELN releases several hostages in a show of its readiness for dialogue.

In November and December, the government and rebels holds a first round of talks in the Venezuelan capital Caracas.

The two sides agree on a package of emergency aid for the areas hit worst by violence, and the ELN calls a unilateral Christmas truce, but no mutually agreed ceasefire is announced.

- 2022: New Year's Eve truce - On New Year' Eve 2022, Petro announces that a six-month ceasefire starting January 1 has been agreed with the country's five largest armed groups, including the ELN and the country's largest drug gang, the AGC.

The government says the ceasefire will be monitored by the United Nations, Colombia's human rights ombudsman and the Catholic Church.

But on January 4, the ELN denies having discussed a truce, forcing the government to call it off.

