MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Colombia Migration, the country's border control agency, said on Monday that land and river borders would remain closed until January 16, as the country tries to prevent the further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, while the maritime borders will open on December 1.

Colombia has shut its borders back in March with the outbreak of the pandemic. On September 21, it resumed international air traffic.

"In accordance with the provisions of Decree 1550 of November 28, 2020, the closure of all land and river crossings in the country will be extended until January 16, 2021, and the maritime borders will open today at midnight," the agency said in a press release.

The ban on movement does not concern humanitarian emergencies, transportation of goods, natural disasters and force majeure circumstances, as well as the departure of foreign citizens from Colombia, the press release added.

So far, Colombia has confirmed 1,303,376 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 36,584 fatalities. Currently, as many as 64,324 patients receiving treatment.