Colombia's Military Finds Alive Four Children From Crashed Light Aircraft - President

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2023 | 03:10 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) The Colombian armed forces have found alive the four children in the jungle from the Cessna 206 light aircraft that crashed in the country's Caqueta Department on May 1, Colombian President Gustavo Petro said on Wednesday.

"After an arduous search by our armed forces, we have found alive the four children who had been missing due to the plane crash in Guaviare. A joy for our country," Petro tweeted.

The Cessna 206 light aircraft, headed from the town of Araracuara to San Jose del Guaviare in the Caqueta Department in the country's south, reported an engine failure and sent a distress signal on May 1.

On Monday, the plane was found after more than 370 hours of searching, the Civil Aviation Authority of Colombia said. The body of the pilot was found inside the plane, but the bodies of the co-pilot and five passengers, including four minors, were not in the aircraft or around it.

The Colombian military told El Tiempo newspaper on Tuesday that the armed forces found the bodies of co-pilot Herman Mendoza Hernandez and the mother of the four children, Magdalena Mucutui Valencia, adding that the search for three children aged 13, 9, and 4 years old and one child aged 11 months old was underway in a hard-to-reach jungle area.

