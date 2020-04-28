MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) A major Colombian militant group, National Liberation Army (ELN) announced the end of the ceasefire from May 1, the UN representative in Colombia immediately called on the ELN to extend the ceasefire because of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The ELN consists of several thousand people and is the second largest armed rebel organization in the country after the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). Colombia, the United States and the EU consider the ELN a terrorist organization.

"The ELN reports that the current unilateral ceasefire, made as a gesture to the country, ends on April 30 at 24:00," the statement on the group's website said.