UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombia's National Liberation Army Proposes 90-Day Ceasefire Agreement With Gov't

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 05:24 PM

Colombia's National Liberation Army Proposes 90-Day Ceasefire Agreement with Gov't

A major Colombian militant group, the National Liberation Army (ELN), proposed that the country's government agree to a ceasefire for 90 days, as indicated in a statement by the organization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) A major Colombian militant group, the National Liberation Army (ELN), proposed that the country's government agree to a ceasefire for 90 days, as indicated in a statement by the organization.

"We suggest that President Ivan Duque sign a bilateral ceasefire agreement for a period of 90 days," the statement reads.

According to the ELN, the ceasefire might help defuse tensions and create favorable conditions for the start of peace talks between the militant group and the Colombian government.

Duque, in turn, said that Colombia would never stop fulfilling its constitutional duty to fight crime throughout the country.

The ELN, a group that follows a communist ideology and is believed to consist of several thousand fighters, has been engaged in an armed struggle with the Colombian authorities to overthrow it since 1964. After the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia disarmed itself in 2017, the ELN became the country's only guerrilla movement.

Related Topics

Army Colombia 2017 Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Increasing production, exports sans refunds is imp ..

6 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid launches official operations o ..

11 minutes ago

UAE’s Mars Mission will contribute in transforma ..

26 minutes ago

Imran Khan Sr, Kashif Bhatti, Haider Ali and Malan ..

49 minutes ago

DEWA participates in launch of ‘AI Procurement i ..

56 minutes ago

8 held for LPG decanting

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.