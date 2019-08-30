(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Colombia's special peace tribunal JEP issued an arrest warrant for one of the leaders of the former rebel Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) group who has called for returning to arms three years after concluding a peace deal with the authorities.

Ivan Marquez, a key FARC negotiator in the landmark 2016 peace accord, issued his calls in a video address, which went live on YouTube on Thursday.

"Due to the rearmament of several former members of the defunct FARC movement ... The Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) took protective measures ... and ruled to withdraw benefits in the form of suspending arrest warrants and freedom of the people seen in the video," the tribunal said in a statement.

The tribunal also issued a warrant for another well-known FARC figure, Jesus Santrich, and several other former rebels. Moreover, the JEP instructed the national branch of Interpol to include them in international wanted lists.

Meanwhile, Colombian President Ivan Duque has offered a reward for those seen in the video manifesto.

FARC was founded in 1964 and was a side to a violent conflict with the government. However, the parties subsequently decided to engage in peace talks.

Before reaching the deal in 2016, they held negotiations for four years.

After concluding the deal, FARC restructured into the Fuerza Alternativa Revolucionaria del Comun party which was registered in 2017.