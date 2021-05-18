MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Colombian President Ivan Duque says the government is taking measures to restore the normal functioning of roads that have been blocked amid ongoing nationwide strikes and demonstrations in the country.

"There is no right in Colombia to block roads; no right to affect the rights of others. I have instructed the Public Force to unblock roads in the country, working with mayors and governors, and in strict compliance with human rights," Duque said in a Monday address broadcast on his Twitter page.

The president stressed that the road blocks are a threat to the proper functioning of the healthcare system and food supplies and the government will work to restore the normal work of transport infrastructure in the country.

"We have spoken with young people and we understand their concerns. I want to announce to the country that we will launch, on July 1, a Shock Plan to generate employment for young people between 18 and 28 years old," Duque said, addressing protesters' concerns.

Earlier, a member of the National Unemployment Committee (CNP) and president of the General Confederation of Labor (CGT) Percy Oyola told Sputnik that CNP was planning a major demonstration for Wednesday after no progress was made at Monday talks with the government.

A governmental commission led by President Ivan Duque held a meeting with CNP representatives earlier this month, however, no agreement was reached.

Workers' strikes and public protests started in Colombia last month, with people walking out against the so-called Sustainable Solidarity Law, a now-shelved tax reform bill that trade unions warned would lead to at least 1.5 million workers having to pay new taxes.

At the start of May, Duque asked Congress to withdraw the draft tax reform and urgently discuss a new one amid nationwide protests.

According to Colombia's human rights officials, about 50 people have died amid the protests, including one police officer, while nearly 600 have been injured. Hundreds have been detained. Demonstrators, as well as international institutions, have been drawing attention to the disproportionate use of force by the Colombian police.

Colombia's Central Union of Workers (CUT) called for the continuation of strikes and popular assemblies on Sunday, announcing a mass demonstration for Wednesday.