MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Colombian President Gustavo Petro said Wednesday he has dismissed the ministers of finance, agriculture, interior, health, science, technology, and transportation, following the first debate on the government's health reform, and appointed new ministers to the cabinet to "accelerate changes" in the republic.

"The government program includes a road map roadmap for implementing the changes millions of Colombians backed in a vote ... We reaffirm our commitment to always be faithful to the mandate we have received from the people, and we have decided to make changes in the composition of the government to strengthen our program," Petro said in a statement, circulated on social media by his office.

According to the text, Ricardo Bonilla was appointed the finance minister, Jhenifer Mojica - the agriculture minister, Luis Fernando Velasco - the minister of interior, Guillermo Alfonso - the health minister, Yesenia Olaya - the minister of science and innovation, Mauricio Lizcano - the minister of information technologies and communications, William Camargo - the minister of transportation, and Carlos Ramon Gonzalez - the head of the administrative department of the presidency of the republic.

According to local media, the president informed the ministers about the cabinet reshuffle the day before, following the first congressional hearings on the president's healthcare reforms. According to the reports, Petro rebuked the ministers for not being sufficiently active and added that republic required an "emergency government" that would work day and night to address the social issues of ordinary citizens.