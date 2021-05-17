UrduPoint.com
Colombia's Workers' Union Says Major Demonstration To Take Place Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 08:10 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Colombia's Central Union of Workers (CUT) is announcing a mass demonstration on Wednesday, amid government efforts to end national strikes that have been ongoing since last month.

"We call for next Wednesday, May 19, a major peaceful manifestation; everyone, go out into the streets, with our flag and the saucepan, in strict compliance with biosafety regulations," CUT said on Twitter on Sunday.

In a separate tweet, CUT said that it was calling for the continuation of strikes and popular assemblies, in solidarity with the youth and social sectors.

Earlier, the General Confederation of Labor (CGT) told Sputnik that Colombian unions had prepared seven points that they wanted to be addressed at a new round of talks between the government and the National Unemployment Committee (CNP) on Sunday.

The governmental commission led by President Ivan Duque held a meeting with CNP representatives earlier this month, however, no agreement was reached.

Workers' strikes and public protests started in Colombia last month, with people walking out against the so-called Sustainable Solidarity Law, a now-shelved tax reform bill that trade unions warned would lead to at least 1.

5 million workers having to pay new taxes.

Duque said prior to the protests that the new tax initiative, which was expected to help raise around $6.8 billion (about 2 percent of Colombia's GDP), would significantly contribute to efforts aimed at alleviating the negative economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

At the start of May, Duque asked Congress to withdraw the draft tax reform and urgently discuss a new one amid nationwide protests. According to Colombia's human rights officials, about 50 people have died amid the protests, including one police officer, while over 500 have been injured.

Colombia's Ministry of Defense has reported more than 430 detentions and more than 800 injuries, both amid law enforcement and protesters who have been demanding social and healthcare reforms, as well as the demilitarization of cities. Demonstrators, as well as international institutions, have been drawing attention to the disproportionate use of force by the Colombian police.

