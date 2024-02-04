Colombo Port Records Over 27 Pct Increase In Transshipment Volumes In January
Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2024 | 04:30 PM
COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Sri Lanka's Colombo Port has achieved a 27.7 percent increase in transshipment volumes in January compared to the same period in 2023, local media reported on Sunday quoting a senior official.
The Colombo Port is receiving increased transshipment container volumes as major shipping lines are rerouting their ships following the recent attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, Chairman of Sri Lanka Port Authority (SLPA) Keith D. Bernard said.
Transshipment traffic has increased by 89,778 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) to reach 236,571 at the Jaya Container Terminal, he said.
There has also been a 13,437 TEU increase, leading to 141,971 TEUs at the South Asia Gateway Terminal (SAGT) and a 45,545 TEU increase to 306,664 TEUs at Colombo International Container Terminal (CICT), Bernard added.
The total volumes at the Colombo Port have reached 685,206 TEUs in January which is a 27.7-percent increase compared to last year, with about 203 vessels calling at the port, he said.
Earlier, the SLPA said the Colombo Port is targeting around 7 million TEUs of containers in 2024.
