UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colonial Pipeline Cyberattack Perhaps 'Most Substantial' In US History - Senator

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 09:21 PM

Colonial Pipeline Cyberattack Perhaps 'Most Substantial' in US History - Senator

The recent ransomware cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline, one of the United States' largest fuel providers, may be one of the "most substantial" in the nation's history, US Senator Rob Portman said during a Tuesday hearing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The recent ransomware cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline, one of the United States' largest fuel providers, may be one of the "most substantial" in the nation's history, US Senator Rob Portman said during a Tuesday hearing.

"This is potentially the most substantial and damaging attack on US critical infrastructure ever," Portman said.

The US government said the attack has been carried out by the DarkSide hacking group.

Colonial Pipeline said the cyberattack has halted operations and some systems have been taken offline in order to contain the threat to infrastructure.

US President Joe Biden said that his administration is closely following the situation and a number of agencies are working collaboratively to get the fuel provider back into full operation as well as to improve the prevention and response mechanisms to cyberattacks.

Related Topics

Hearing Attack United States May Government Hacking

Recent Stories

DC Attock, AC Fatehjang made OSDs

21 seconds ago

PM's Saudia visit gives new impetus to bilateral r ..

23 seconds ago

Italy's Verratti doubt for Euro 2020 with knee inj ..

24 seconds ago

Nine dead in Russia school shooting

26 seconds ago

Chinese energy-saving company to transform Lucky C ..

3 minutes ago

Former UK ambassador jailed over Salmond trial blo ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.