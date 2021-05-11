Colonial Pipeline Cyberattack Perhaps 'Most Substantial' in US History - Senator

The recent ransomware cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline, one of the United States' largest fuel providers, may be one of the "most substantial" in the nation's history, US Senator Rob Portman said during a Tuesday hearing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The recent ransomware cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline, one of the United States' largest fuel providers, may be one of the "most substantial" in the nation's history, US Senator Rob Portman said during a Tuesday hearing.

"This is potentially the most substantial and damaging attack on US critical infrastructure ever," Portman said.

The US government said the attack has been carried out by the DarkSide hacking group.

Colonial Pipeline said the cyberattack has halted operations and some systems have been taken offline in order to contain the threat to infrastructure.

US President Joe Biden said that his administration is closely following the situation and a number of agencies are working collaboratively to get the fuel provider back into full operation as well as to improve the prevention and response mechanisms to cyberattacks.