Colonial Pipeline Does Not Intend to Pay Ransom to Hackers - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Colonial Pipeline has no plans to pay the ransom needed to decrypt their hacked data after the recent cyber attack that forced the company to shut down operations, the Washington Times reported on Wednesday.

The report said citing two people familiar with the matter that Colonial Pipeline plans instead to work with the cybersecurity firm Mandiant to restore the data where possible and rebuild it where necessary. One of the sources said that with the systems secured and Mandiant helping to remedy the situation, there is no reason to pay the ransom.

Colonial Pipeline and Mandiant have not commented on the matter.

Colonial Pipeline, which supplies roughly half of the fuel to the East Cost of the United States, was hit with a ransomware attack by the DarkSide hacking group.

The hack has caused concerns of fuel supply shortages in portions of the United States, leading to a swift, interagency government response.