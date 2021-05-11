One of the United States' largest pipeline operators, Colonial Pipeline, hit by a DarkSide ransomware breach expects to substantially restore service by the end of the week, the company said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) One of the United States' largest pipeline operators, Colonial Pipeline, hit by a DarkSide ransomware breach expects to substantially restore service by the end of the week, the company said on Monday.

Colonial Pipeline said on Friday that it halted all pipeline operations and took some systems offline to contain the threat from a cyberattack.

"While this situation remains fluid and continues to evolve, the Colonial operations team is executing a plan that involves an incremental process that will facilitate a return to service in a phased approach. This plan is based on a number of factors with safety and compliance driving our operational decisions, and the goal of substantially restoring operational service by the end of the week," the statement said.