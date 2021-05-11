UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colonial Pipeline Expects To Substantially Restore Service By Week's End - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 12:10 AM

Colonial Pipeline Expects to Substantially Restore Service by Week's End - Statement

One of the United States' largest pipeline operators, Colonial Pipeline, hit by a DarkSide ransomware breach expects to substantially restore service by the end of the week, the company said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) One of the United States' largest pipeline operators, Colonial Pipeline, hit by a DarkSide ransomware breach expects to substantially restore service by the end of the week, the company said on Monday.

Colonial Pipeline said on Friday that it halted all pipeline operations and took some systems offline to contain the threat from a cyberattack.

"While this situation remains fluid and continues to evolve, the Colonial operations team is executing a plan that involves an incremental process that will facilitate a return to service in a phased approach. This plan is based on a number of factors with safety and compliance driving our operational decisions, and the goal of substantially restoring operational service by the end of the week," the statement said.

Related Topics

Company United States All From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted attack on Abh ..

43 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bahrain&#039;s Crown Prince dis ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on human resources ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister visits PIMS, enquires about Covid t ..

3 minutes ago

PAL organizes online int'l Brahvi Hamdiya & Naatia ..

3 minutes ago

UAE sends plane carrying 37 metric tonnes of food ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.