Colonial Pipeline Experiences Disruption to Shipping Communications System - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Colonial Pipeline experienced a short disruption to its shipping communications system due to the process of restoring services following the unauthorized breach more than a week ago, the company said on Tuesday.

"Our internal server that runs our nomination system experienced intermittent disruptions this morning due to some of the hardening efforts that are ongoing and part of our restoration process," Colonial Pipeline said via Twitter. "These issues were not related to the ransomware or any type of reinfection.

"

Colonial Pipeline said in a later statement that the shipping communications service have been restored.

A ransomware attack prompted Colonial Pipeline to shut down operations on May 7 with the system not resuming normal operations until May 15.

The pipeline, stretching more than 5,000 miles from refineries on the Gulf of Mexico coast, supplies nearly half the gasoline on the US East Coast, along with jet fuel and heating oil. Short supplies combined with panic buying caused many stations to run out of gas.