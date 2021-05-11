Colonial Pipeline Has Suffered No Damage During Hack, Can Reopen Quickly - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

Colonial Pipeline has not suffered damage in the recent pipeline hack by DarkSide ransomware and its operations can resume quickly, US Deputy National Security Adviser Elizabeth Sherwood said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) Colonial Pipeline has not suffered damage in the recent pipeline hack by DarkSide ransomware and its operations can resume quickly, US Deputy National Security Adviser Elizabeth Sherwood said on Monday.

"Colonial has told us that it has not suffered damage and can be brought back online relatively quickly but that safety is a priority given that it has never before taken the entire pipeline down," Sherwood told reporters in a press briefing.

Sherwood said at the moment there is no oil and gas shortage due to the disruption, however, the US administration has reviewed and prepared plans if a shortage does occur.