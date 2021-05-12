Colonial Pipeline OT Networks Unaffected by Recent Cyberattack - US Security Services

There is no evidence that ransomware used against US pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline compromised the company's operational technology networks, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) There is no evidence that ransomware used against US pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline compromised the company's operational technology networks, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have said.

On Monday, the FBI said that Colonial Pipeline, suffered a cyberattack, claiming that ransomware developed by the Russian hacking collective DarkSide was responsible for the incident.

"Malicious cyber actors deployed DarkSide ransomware against the pipeline company's information technology (IT) network.

At this time, there is no indication that the entity's operational technology (OT) networks have been directly affected by the ransomware," the security services said in a joint advisory, urging critical infrastructure owners and operators to increase their awareness and follow the risk mitigation recommendations listed in the document.

While US media initially tied the cyberattack to Russia, the White House did not corroborate those reports, saying it views the incident as the work of a criminal group. The Russian Embassy in Washington rejected the hacking allegations against the country as unfounded.