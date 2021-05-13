Colonial Pipeline Paid Eastern European Hackers Nearly $5Mln in Ransom - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Colonial Pipeline has paid about $5 million to Eastern European hackers last week after earlier reports that the company had no plans to pay the ransom to decrypt their hacked data during a cyber attack that forced the company to shut down operations, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The company paid the ransom in untraceable cryptocurrency within hours after the attack, the report said citing two people familiar with the transaction.