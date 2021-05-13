Colonial Pipeline Restart Went Well, Supply to Normalize by Weekend - US Energy Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) The resumption of Colonial Pipeline's operations went well, and things should get back to normal by the end of the week, Jennifer Granholm, United States Secretary of Energy, announced via Twitter on Thursday.

Colonial Pipeline announced Wednesday that it has initiated the restart of operations after halting them due to a ransomware cyberattack, but will need several days to return to normal.

"Colonial Pipeline reports this morning that the restart of the pipeline went well overnight," Granholm said. "This should mean things will return to normal by the end of the weekend. Will keep you posted."

Colonial Pipeline warned that some markets may experience "intermittent service interruptions" during the start-up period.

The US East Coast has been experiencing fuel shortages after the Colonial Pipeline firm shut down its pipeline in wake of the attack and citizens rushed to stock up on fuel out of fear of future shortages.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the company was attacked with ransomware allegedly developed by the Russian hacking collective DarkSide. Biden cited intelligence data as saying that there was no evidence Russia was behind the attack.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to the incident by saying that Russia had nothing to do with those hacker attacks.