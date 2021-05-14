Colonial Pipeline Says Fully Restarted Operations after Cyberattack

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The Colonial Pipeline company announced that it has fully restored operations after a shutdown caused by a ransomware attack and is supplying the markets it serves.

"Colonial Pipeline can now report that we have restarted our entire pipeline system and that product delivery has commenced to all markets we serve," the company said on Thursday afternoon.

Colonial Pipeline, which supplies roughly half of the fuel to the East Cost of the United States, suspended operations after being hit with a ransomware attack by the DarkSide hacking group allegedly based in Russia.

The shutdown has caused fuel shortages and panic-buying in 12 US states and the District of Columbia.