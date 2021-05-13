UrduPoint.com
Colonial Pipeline Says Restarting Operations, Will Return To Normal In Several Days

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 02:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Colonial Pipeline announced that it has initiated the restart of operations after halting them due to a ransomware cyberattack, but will need several days to return to normal.

"Colonial Pipeline initiated the restart of pipeline operations today at approximately 5 p.m. ET.

Following this restart, it will take several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Colonial Pipeline warned that some markets may experience "intermittent service interruptions" during the start-up period.

"Colonial will move as much gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel as is safely possible and will continue to do so until markets return to normal," the company said.

More Stories From World

