Colonial Pipeline Says Restarting Operations, Will Return to Normal in Several Days

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Colonial Pipeline announced that it has initiated the restart of operations after halting them due to a ransomware cyberattack, but will need several days to return to normal.

"Colonial Pipeline initiated the restart of pipeline operations today at approximately 5 p.m. ET.

Following this restart, it will take several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Colonial Pipeline warned that some markets may experience "intermittent service interruptions" during the start-up period.

"Colonial will move as much gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel as is safely possible and will continue to do so until markets return to normal," the company said.