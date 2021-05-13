Colonial Pipeline to Restart Operations Wednesday Evening - Energy Secretary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm announced that Colonial Pipeline is resuming its operations as early as on Wednesday evening after shutting down due to a ransomware cyberattack.

"We just got off the phone with Colonial Pipeline CEO. They are restarting pipeline operations today at ~5pm. More soon," Granholm said via Twitter.