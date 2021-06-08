UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colonial's Cyber-Defenses Were In Place, But Compromised In Ransomware Attack - CEO

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 08:46 PM

Colonial's Cyber-Defenses Were in Place, But Compromised in Ransomware Attack - CEO

Colonial Pipeline has cyber-defense systems in place but they were compromised in a ransomware attack, the US company's CEO Joseph Blount said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) Colonial Pipeline has cyber-defense systems in place but they were compromised in a ransomware attack, the US company's CEO Joseph Blount said on Tuesday.

"We had cyber-defenses in place but the unfortunate reality is that those defenses were compromised," Blount told US Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs in a testimony.

He said that hackers from the Darkside group encrypted the company's IT systems by exploiting "the legacy VPN profile that was not intended to be in use."

The ransomware attack caused a brief shutdown of the key pipeline transporting fuel to the US East Coast and forced Colonial to pay around $4.4 million to hackers allegedly based in Russia in exchange for encryption tools.

Related Topics

Attack Senate Exchange Russia Company From Million

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment kicks o ..

35 minutes ago

Father, son killed over old enmity

2 seconds ago

Govt committed to resolve people's problems throug ..

4 minutes ago

EU Leaders to Discuss Importance of Moscow's Suppo ..

4 minutes ago

DC for timely completion of ongoing development sc ..

4 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court reserves decision in Talpur e ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.