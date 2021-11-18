UrduPoint.com

Thu 18th November 2021

Colorado City to Pay $15Mln to Family of African-American Who Died in Detention - Reports

Authorities in the US city of Aurora in Colorado have agreed to pay $15 million to the family of African-American Elijah McClain, who died after a confrontation with police, CBS4 TV channel reported on Thursday, citing sources

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Authorities in the US city of Aurora in Colorado have agreed to pay $15 million to the family of African-American Elijah McClain, who died after a confrontation with police, CBS4 tv channel reported on Thursday, citing sources.

McClain, a 23-year old African-American man, died in August 2019 after being placed in a chokehold during a confrontation with law enforcement.

The city of Aurora agreed to pay $15 million in Elijah McClain case to resolve the lawsuit, it is reported to be twice as much as Aurora has paid to all police claims in the last 10 years, according to CBS4 TV Channel.

On October 18, 2021, the mother of Elijah McClain has settled her Federal civil rights lawsuit against Aurora authorities. The suit alleged that the city, three police officers and two doctors violated McClain's civil rights using the chokehold during the detention and injecting McClain with the ketamine sedative.

In March 2021, the US city of Minneapolis pledged to pay $27 million as part of the settlement of a civil lawsuit by relatives of the deceased African-American George Floyd. Floyd's death during detention stirred up mass protests and riots in many US cities.

