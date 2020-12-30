Colorado Confirms First Known US Case of COVID-19 Variant Detected in UK - Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Colorado has detected the first known US case of the mutated novel coronavirus (COVD-19) variant originally found in the United Kingdom, Governor Jared Polis said in a statement.

"Today we discovered Colorado's first case of the COVID-19 variant B.

1.1.7, the same variant discovered in the UK," Polis said in the statement on Tuesday. "The health and safety of Coloradans is our top priority and we will monitor this case, as well as all COVID-19 indicators, very closely."