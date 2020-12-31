UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colorado Detects Second Possible Case Of Mutated Coronavirus - Health Official

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 12:30 AM

Colorado Detects Second Possible Case of Mutated Coronavirus - Health Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) The authorities in the US state of Colorado have detected a second possible case of an individual infected with the mutated coronavirus, the state's epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy said during a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

"Our investigation efforts and contact tracing are ongoing but at this time we are aware of one confirmed and another possible case with the B.1.1.7 variant of the virus," Herlihy said.

Herlihy noted that both patients are National Guardsmen who were sent to the Good Samaritan Society nursing home in Simla, Colorado, on December 23 to provide support to the facility.

The National Guardsmen had not traveled internationally prior to arriving at the nursing home and there is no evidence that the mutated virus is circulating in the nursing home, Herlihy said.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis said the patient confirmed to have contracted the mutated coronavirus has mild symptoms.

On Tuesday, Polis confirmed Colorado health officials detected the first known case of the mutated variant in the United States, and described the patient as a man in his 20s.

Earlier in December, the UK authorities announced that a new coronavirus strain was detected in the country, adding that the new variant can be up to 70 percent more transmissible. There is no evidence that the new strain is more pathogenic.

Related Topics

Governor Simla Man United Kingdom United States December Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy highlights excellence and best pract ..

1 hour ago

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack on Aden Air ..

2 hours ago

US House Forms Committee to Tackle Vast Wealth Dis ..

55 minutes ago

Initial Round of Coronavirus Vaccinations for US F ..

55 minutes ago

Leaders sign Brexit deal as UK MPs approve ratific ..

55 minutes ago

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry welcomes ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.