- Colorado Gay Club Shooter Pleads Guilty to Killing Five People, Injuring 17 Others in 2022
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2023 | 11:30 PM
Anthony Lee Aldrich pleaded guilty on Monday to killing five people and injuring 17 others during a shooting at a gay nightclub in November 2022
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Anthony Lee Aldrich pleaded guilty on Monday to killing five people and injuring 17 others during a shooting at a gay nightclub in November 2022.
A US judge sentenced Aldrich to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Aldrich faced numerous criminal charges including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, first-and-second-degree assault, among others.
The victims were between the ages of 22 and 40, according to media reports.