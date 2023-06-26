Colorado Gay Club Shooter Pleads Guilty to Killing Five People, Injuring 17 Others in 2022

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Anthony Lee Aldrich pleaded guilty on Monday to killing five people and injuring 17 others during a shooting at a gay nightclub in November 2022.

A US judge sentenced Aldrich to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Aldrich faced numerous criminal charges including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, first-and-second-degree assault, among others.

The victims were between the ages of 22 and 40, according to media reports.