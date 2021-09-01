UrduPoint.com

Colorado Grand Jury Indicts Officers, Medics In Case Of Black Man Killed In Police Custody

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 10:00 PM

Colorado Grand Jury Indicts Officers, Medics in Case of Black Man Killed in Police Custody

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Charges are being brought against several police officers and paramedics involved in the death of Elijah McClain after an eight-month long Colorado grand jury investigation concluded on Wednesday.

McClain, a 23-year old African-American man, died in August 2019 after being placed in a chokehold during a confrontation with law enforcement.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said on Wednesday that two current officers, one former officer, and two paramedics will be charged with one count of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide each, in addition to other charges. The indictment contains 32 counts in total.

McClain's death sparked thousands to gather in June of 2020 for a Black Lives Matter rally in the city of Aurora, Colorado, where the incident occurred after Governor Jared Polis asked the state Attorney General to investigate the case.

Related Topics

Police Governor Died Man Aurora June August 2019 2020

Recent Stories

Third virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadershi ..

Third virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ to highlight ‘Fu ..

2 minutes ago
 US stocks open on a high note to start September

US stocks open on a high note to start September

3 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Security Forces Stop Cars With Transnist ..

Ukrainian Security Forces Stop Cars With Transnistrian Plates at Border - Report ..

3 minutes ago
 Japanese Prime Minister Not Invited to Eastern Eco ..

Japanese Prime Minister Not Invited to Eastern Economic Forum in Russia - Report ..

3 minutes ago
 Implementation on IPM models in progress to improv ..

Implementation on IPM models in progress to improve crops productivity: Secy Agr ..

3 minutes ago
 German man tried for spying on parliament for Russ ..

German man tried for spying on parliament for Russians

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.