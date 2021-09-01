Colorado Grand Jury Indicts Officers, Medics in Case of Black Man Killed in Police Custody

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Charges are being brought against several police officers and paramedics involved in the death of Elijah McClain after an eight-month long Colorado grand jury investigation concluded on Wednesday.

McClain, a 23-year old African-American man, died in August 2019 after being placed in a chokehold during a confrontation with law enforcement.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said on Wednesday that two current officers, one former officer, and two paramedics will be charged with one count of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide each, in addition to other charges. The indictment contains 32 counts in total.

McClain's death sparked thousands to gather in June of 2020 for a Black Lives Matter rally in the city of Aurora, Colorado, where the incident occurred after Governor Jared Polis asked the state Attorney General to investigate the case.