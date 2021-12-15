Colorado Resident Arrested for Assaulting Police During January 6 Riot - US Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Avery Carter MacCracken, a resident od the US state of Colorado, has been arrested for assaulting law enforcement officers and other crimes during the events at the Capitol on January 6, the Justice Department said.

"A Colorado man has been arrested for assaulting law enforcement and other crimes related to the breach of the US Capitol on Jan. 6, which disrupted a joint session of the US Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election," the Justice Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

It is alleged that on January 6, the defendant pushed, shoved and struck to the face at least two Washington Metropolitan Police Department officers who were trying to protect the Capitol building and the grounds around it.

This attack resulted in a cut under one of the officer's eye, the press release said.

MacCracken is charged with engaging in physical violence in a restricted building, civil disorder as well as assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers, the release added.

The authorities arrested MacCracken on Saturday and he remains in custody.

On January 6, a group of Trump supporters entered the US Capitol in a bid to protest the lawmakers certifying the 2020 election results. Trump claimed the election results in several US states were invalid due to election and voter fraud that robbed him of election victory. The authorities shot one protester dead during the incident and charged over 700 people for participating in the event.