Colorado Sees Record Early Voter Turnout In US Presidential Election - Secretary Of State

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 12:10 AM

Colorado Sees Record Early Voter Turnout in US Presidential Election - Secretary of State

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) The US state of Colorado has witnessed unprecedented early participation in the presidential election this year, with the number of voters at this time outpacing the 2016 count by 24 times, the state's Secretary of State Jena Griswold said on Thursday.

"Colorado is seeing record turnout.

As of yesterday, over 300,000 Coloradans have voted, which is 24 times more than at this point in 2016," Griswold said via Twitter.

Unlike many other US states, Colorado has had a mail-in voting system in place since 2013 in which ballots are mailed to all registered voters.

Dozens of other states have scrambled to put similar systems in place in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

