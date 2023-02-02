Colorado Senator Calls for Google, Apple to Drop Tiktok From App Stores - Reports

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet called on Thursday for the CEOs of Google and Apple to remove Tiktok from their app stores, warning that it posed a national security threat, Axios reported

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet called on Thursday for the CEOs of Google and Apple to remove Tiktok from their app stores, warning that it posed a national security threat, Axios reported.

Benett wrote in a letter to the CEOs that the video-sharing app owned by Chinese company ByteDance was "an unacceptable threat to the national security of the United States" and should not "have the power to accumulate such extensive data on the American people or curate content to nearly a third of our population."

Some states have banned the use of Tiktok on government devices and some members of Congress have introduced bills to ban Tiktok altogether in the United States.

Tiktok has said that the Chinese government cannot access the data of US users.