UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colorado Sues USPS Over Postcard Notices Containing 'Wrong' Information About Elections

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 03:10 AM

Colorado Sues USPS Over Postcard Notices Containing 'Wrong' Information About Elections

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2020) Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold has filed a lawsuit against the US Postal Service (USPS) claiming that information on election mail notices is misleading.

"51 days until the election. Just filed a lawsuit against the @USPS for sending misinformation about mail ballots to millions of voters," Griswold wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Griswold claims that information on USPS postcards is not specific to Colorado's voting process and could affect voters' decision to participate in the US presidential election in November.

"We also just filed a temporary restraining order against @USPS. Their postcards containing wrong election info have been sitting in a warehouse in Denver, and they refuse to not send them.

So we're asking a judge to stop them!" Grisworld said in a separate tweet on Saturday.

Grisworld posted a photo of a USPS information postcard that says US voters should request a mail-in ballot at least 15 days before the election day.

"For states like Colorado where we send ballots to all voters, the information is not just confusing, it's WRONG," Griswold stressed.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned the public that the Democrats have sent 80 million ballots over the mail mostly to people who have not asked for them and may likely misuse them to affect the election result. The Democrats have argued that mail-in ballots are necessary to avoid the spread of the coronavirus in the US.

Related Topics

Election Twitter Trump Jena Denver May November Democrats All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteer Programme la ..

3 hours ago

Sepoy embraces martyrdom after IED explosion in NW ..

3 hours ago

Two Russian Surveillance Aircraft Conduct Flight A ..

3 hours ago

FM Qureshi urges ARF members to raise voice agains ..

3 hours ago

Greece Steps Up Military Procurement, Army Recruit ..

3 hours ago

Japanese envoy welcomes commencement of Afghan pea ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.