Colorado Sues USPS Over Postcard Notices Containing 'Wrong' Information About Elections

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2020) Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold has filed a lawsuit against the US Postal Service (USPS) claiming that information on election mail notices is misleading.

"51 days until the election. Just filed a lawsuit against the @USPS for sending misinformation about mail ballots to millions of voters," Griswold wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Griswold claims that information on USPS postcards is not specific to Colorado's voting process and could affect voters' decision to participate in the US presidential election in November.

"We also just filed a temporary restraining order against @USPS. Their postcards containing wrong election info have been sitting in a warehouse in Denver, and they refuse to not send them.

So we're asking a judge to stop them!" Grisworld said in a separate tweet on Saturday.

Grisworld posted a photo of a USPS information postcard that says US voters should request a mail-in ballot at least 15 days before the election day.

"For states like Colorado where we send ballots to all voters, the information is not just confusing, it's WRONG," Griswold stressed.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned the public that the Democrats have sent 80 million ballots over the mail mostly to people who have not asked for them and may likely misuse them to affect the election result. The Democrats have argued that mail-in ballots are necessary to avoid the spread of the coronavirus in the US.