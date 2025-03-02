Open Menu

Colourful Angolan Carnival Celebrates Half Century Independence

Published March 02, 2025

Colourful Angolan carnival celebrates half century independence

Luanda, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Their sweat-stained faces lit only by a dim yellow bulb in a neglected corner of the capital Luanda, revellers sway their hips to the sound of a catchy beat on the eve of the annual Angolan carnival.

The members of Groupe Uniao 17 de Setembro rehearse the semba, a playful yet intimate dance that emphasises connection and improvisation -- without the sensual pace of its sister style Kizomba.

The name means "a touch of belly buttons" in the Angolan language Kimbundu.

A tourism drawcard, the carnival's roots lie in Angola's Portuguese past and offers the oil-rich country a chance to showcase its creativity, culture and music.

The event is usually held ahead of Easter and ushers in the season of Lent.

The parade became an annual tradition in 1978 and attracts dancers and floats from Angola's different ethnic communities in colourful costumes and makeup.

This year's edition will dazzle the capital in a three-day extravaganza to celebrate 50 years of independence.

The carnival "represents our identities, our cultural tradition, where each province shows its beauties," said Domingos Mboloy, who heads the Amazonas de Prenda, a group from the popular Prenda district of Luanda.

His 350 performers rehearsed for months in hopes of winning the carnival's grand prize.

This year, they chose to honour "the kingdoms of Angola," he told AFP.

"Before colonisation and independence, there were the Ndongo and Matamba kingdoms ... Queen Nzinga and King Mandume," he said.

Queen Nzinga Mbande and King Mandume ya Ndemufayo, who ruled in the 1600s and the early 1900s respectively, have both become national symbols of resistance to colonialism.

