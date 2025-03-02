Colourful Angolan Carnival Celebrates Half Century Independence
Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2025 | 09:50 AM
Luanda, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Their sweat-stained faces lit only by a dim yellow bulb in a neglected corner of the capital Luanda, revellers sway their hips to the sound of a catchy beat on the eve of the annual Angolan carnival.
The members of Groupe Uniao 17 de Setembro rehearse the semba, a playful yet intimate dance that emphasises connection and improvisation -- without the sensual pace of its sister style Kizomba.
The name means "a touch of belly buttons" in the Angolan language Kimbundu.
A tourism drawcard, the carnival's roots lie in Angola's Portuguese past and offers the oil-rich country a chance to showcase its creativity, culture and music.
The event is usually held ahead of Easter and ushers in the season of Lent.
The parade became an annual tradition in 1978 and attracts dancers and floats from Angola's different ethnic communities in colourful costumes and makeup.
This year's edition will dazzle the capital in a three-day extravaganza to celebrate 50 years of independence.
The carnival "represents our identities, our cultural tradition, where each province shows its beauties," said Domingos Mboloy, who heads the Amazonas de Prenda, a group from the popular Prenda district of Luanda.
His 350 performers rehearsed for months in hopes of winning the carnival's grand prize.
This year, they chose to honour "the kingdoms of Angola," he told AFP.
"Before colonisation and independence, there were the Ndongo and Matamba kingdoms ... Queen Nzinga and King Mandume," he said.
Queen Nzinga Mbande and King Mandume ya Ndemufayo, who ruled in the 1600s and the early 1900s respectively, have both become national symbols of resistance to colonialism.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2025
Hasher bin Maktoum crowns winners of 33rd Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs discuss bila ..
Gaza death toll rises as Israeli bulldozers demolish homes
Supreme Court to rule on appeals of ‘Justice and Dignity’ case on March 4
King of Jordan stresses need to rebuild Gaza without displacing its residents
UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid Gaza as part of Operation Chiva ..
Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not resolve Palestinian refugee iss ..
Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent programmes during Ramadan
Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad for T20I series against New Zea ..
Four killed as Cyclone Garance slams into France's Reunion Island
More Stories From World
-
Colourful Angolan carnival celebrates half century independence5 minutes ago
-
Private US spaceship hours from Moon landing attempt6 minutes ago
-
Stars assemble for Oscars as 'Anora,' 'Conclave' vie for top prize6 minutes ago
-
Oscar nominees in main categories6 minutes ago
-
In war-torn Sudan, a school offers a second chance at education6 minutes ago
-
China signals renewed tech sector support, but concerns linger6 minutes ago
-
Palace's Mateta gets 25 stitches after 'reckless' kick to head16 minutes ago
-
Man City survive Plymouth scare, Palace's Mateta hospitalised in Millwall win16 minutes ago
-
PSG send Liverpool warning with rout of Lille in Ligue 116 minutes ago
-
US, Guyana denounce Venezuelan naval incursion16 minutes ago
-
Tennis: WTA Austin results - collated16 minutes ago
-
Man City survive Plymouth scare, Palace's Mateta hospitalised in Millwall win25 minutes ago