Columbia Class Nuclear Submarines On Schedule For 2024 Delivery - Naval Operation Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 02:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The US Navy's construction program is on schedule to deliver the remaining Strategic Ballistic Missile next-generation Columbia-class submarines over the next three years, Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Michael Gilday told a Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments podcast.

"The path we are on right now will deliver Block 3 and Block 4 Columbia's by 2024 we'll be on the cusp of delivering Block 5 Virginia's (the previous generation of US nuclear submarines), Gilday told the podcast on Tuesday.

Newport news and Electric Boat have built and delivered 19 Virginia-class submarines.

Construction on the 10th submarine of the Block V is expected to begin in early 2024, NavalNews.com noted on April 1.

However, the US Navy's nuclear submarine building and maintenance industrial base is  under strain as Virginia-class parts have been wearing out early; Implications For Columbia-Class, US Naval Institute (USNI) News reported on April 20.

In November 2020, the US Navy awarded General Dynamics Electric Boat a $9.4 billion contract to start building the first two Columbia-class nuclear submarines. The Department of Defense expects to have 12 Columbia submarines in service in the 2030s.

