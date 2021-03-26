UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Columbia Seeks Herd Immunity Against COVID-19 By Year End - President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 04:40 AM

Columbia Seeks Herd Immunity against COVID-19 by Year End - President

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Columbia is looking to vaccinate 70 percent of its population and have herd immunity against coronavirus by the end of 2021, President Ivan Duque said.

"Our goal is to vaccinate 35 million people by the end of the year so that we can reach 70 percent of the Columbian population and have some sort of a herd immunity in our country," Duque said during a virtual event at the Atlantic Council Thursday.

The objective exceeds current vaccination levels by more than ten times.

Duque said that the country seeks to administer shots against the disease to three million people by April 17. Projections for next week is to reach 4 percent of the population, he added.

Related Topics

Immunity Columbia April Event Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted drone attack ..

3 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 38th Arab I ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives condolences from Arab ..

4 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Kuwaiti For ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Argentinian President&# ..

5 hours ago

Biden Sets New Goal of Administering 200Mln COVID- ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.