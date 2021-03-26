Columbia Seeks Herd Immunity against COVID-19 by Year End - President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Columbia is looking to vaccinate 70 percent of its population and have herd immunity against coronavirus by the end of 2021, President Ivan Duque said.

"Our goal is to vaccinate 35 million people by the end of the year so that we can reach 70 percent of the Columbian population and have some sort of a herd immunity in our country," Duque said during a virtual event at the Atlantic Council Thursday.

The objective exceeds current vaccination levels by more than ten times.

Duque said that the country seeks to administer shots against the disease to three million people by April 17. Projections for next week is to reach 4 percent of the population, he added.