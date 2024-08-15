Open Menu

Columbia University President Resigns Months After Anti-war Protests

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Columbia University president resigns months after anti-war protests

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) The president of New York's Columbia University has resigned, US media reported Wednesday, months after pro-Palestinian protests brought national scrutiny to the institution and just weeks before the start of the new school year.

Anti-war protests and encampments at Columbia and campuses across the United States were a flashpoint in debates about US support for Israel in its campaign against Hamas in Gaza.

Critics said the protests at Columbia and elsewhere veered into anti-Semitism and intimidation, culminating in Columbia President Minouche Shafik being questioned before the US Congress alongside other university presidents and accused of not keeping Jewish students safe.

Protesters -- many of whom were themselves Jewish -- said demonstrators' anti-Israel views were being conflated with anti-Semitism. They also said that individual allegations of hate incidents were being used to distract from calls for a ceasefire due to the spiraling civilian death toll.

"Over the summer, I have been able to reflect and have decided that my moving on at this point would best enable Columbia to traverse the challenges ahead," Shafik wrote in an email announcing the move, according to student newspaper the Columbia Spectator.

"I am making this announcement now so that new leadership can be in place before the new term begins."

As protests and encampments spread across US universities, protesters at times occupied buildings. In some cases there were clashes with police, while at other times pro-Israel protesters attacked the encampments.

US House Speaker Mike Johnson had earlier sharply criticized the protests as "terrorism," and in a statement on Wednesday he welcomed Shafik's resignation.

Related Topics

Police Israel Gaza Student Columbia New York United States Congress Jew Media From Best

Recent Stories

PNS Hunain visits Turkish Ports of Golcuk, Aksaz

PNS Hunain visits Turkish Ports of Golcuk, Aksaz

59 minutes ago
 Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 di ..

Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 districts of Punjab on Chelum of ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

15 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

15 hours ago
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

15 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

15 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

15 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

15 hours ago
 NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

16 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

16 hours ago

More Stories From World