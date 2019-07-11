Column of Fire at Power Plant Near Moscow Extinguished - Russian Emergencies Ministry

Experts from the Russian Emergencies Ministry have extinguished the column of fire on the territory of the power unit of Thermal Power Plant 27 (TETs 27) in Moscow Region's Mytishchi, the press service of the ministry told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Experts from the Russian Emergencies Ministry have extinguished the column of fire on the territory of the power unit of Thermal Power Plant 27 (TETs 27) in Moscow Region's Mytishchi, the press service of the ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Flare combustion has been extinguished," the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said.

Meanwhile, the fire area at TETs 27's high-pressure gas station has raised fourfold to 800 square meters (8,611 square feet), a representative of Moscow Region's emergency services told Sputnik.

"The fire area at the station makes 800 square meters, although the column of fire has been extinguished," the representative said.

Sputnik has no official confirmation of this information so far.

Two helicopters and two fire-fighting trains are engaged in fire extinguishing.