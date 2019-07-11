UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Column Of Fire At Power Plant Near Moscow Extinguished - Russian Emergencies Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 04:11 PM

Column of Fire at Power Plant Near Moscow Extinguished - Russian Emergencies Ministry

Experts from the Russian Emergencies Ministry have extinguished the column of fire on the territory of the power unit of Thermal Power Plant 27 (TETs 27) in Moscow Region's Mytishchi, the press service of the ministry told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Experts from the Russian Emergencies Ministry have extinguished the column of fire on the territory of the power unit of Thermal Power Plant 27 (TETs 27) in Moscow Region's Mytishchi, the press service of the ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Flare combustion has been extinguished," the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said.

Meanwhile, the fire area at TETs 27's high-pressure gas station has raised fourfold to 800 square meters (8,611 square feet), a representative of Moscow Region's emergency services told Sputnik.

"The fire area at the station makes 800 square meters, although the column of fire has been extinguished," the representative said.

Sputnik has no official confirmation of this information so far.

Two helicopters and two fire-fighting trains are engaged in fire extinguishing.

Related Topics

Fire Moscow Russia Gas From

Recent Stories

Judge Arshad Malik met Nasir Butt in his office, p ..

15 minutes ago

OIC: Fresh Aid Within Developmental Program For Me ..

43 minutes ago

Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan to perform in rem ..

7 minutes ago

Taylor Swift beats the Kardashians as highest paid ..

7 minutes ago

Govt confident about timely completion of Coastal ..

7 minutes ago

US Not Complying With Obligations to Cut Nuclear D ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.