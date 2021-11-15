Column of Migrants Heading From Makeshift Camp to Checkpoint at Belarusian-Polish Border

- Home
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 03:20 PM
Numerous migrants staying at a makeshift camp at the Belarusian-Polish border are heading to the inland of Belarus on Monday
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Numerous migrants staying at a makeshift camp at the Belarusian-Polish border are heading to the inland of Belarus on Monday.
Accompanied by Belarusian security forces, a column of refugees from eastern and African countries left the camp for the Belarusian Bruzgi checkpoint.
The first migrants have already reached the checkpoint, making the column a kilometer long (3,280.8 feet).