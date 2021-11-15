UrduPoint.com

Column Of Migrants Heading From Makeshift Camp To Checkpoint At Belarusian-Polish Border

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 03:20 PM

Column of Migrants Heading From Makeshift Camp to Checkpoint at Belarusian-Polish Border

Numerous migrants staying at a makeshift camp at the Belarusian-Polish border are heading to the inland of Belarus on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Numerous migrants staying at a makeshift camp at the Belarusian-Polish border are heading to the inland of Belarus on Monday.

Accompanied by Belarusian security forces, a column of refugees from eastern and African countries left the camp for the Belarusian Bruzgi checkpoint.

The first migrants have already reached the checkpoint, making the column a kilometer long (3,280.8 feet).

Related Topics

Belarus Border From Refugee

Recent Stories

UAE announces 61 new COVID-19 cases, 89 recoveries ..

UAE announces 61 new COVID-19 cases, 89 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

6 minutes ago
 Another LHC refuses hearing of appeals of Jamshed ..

Another LHC refuses hearing of appeals of Jamshed Cheema, his wife

21 minutes ago
 Blinken's Claim Minsk Diverts Attention From Russi ..

Blinken's Claim Minsk Diverts Attention From Russia's Actions in Ukraine Wrong - ..

1 minute ago
 Putin, Sisi Discuss Situation in Middle East, Join ..

Putin, Sisi Discuss Situation in Middle East, Joint Projects - Kremlin

1 minute ago
 Wellbeing Council reviews health sector efforts du ..

Wellbeing Council reviews health sector efforts during pandemic recovery phase

21 minutes ago
 Facilities to be added in parks across south Punja ..

Facilities to be added in parks across south Punjab: Secy Housing Javed Akhtar M ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.