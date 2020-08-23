UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Comatose Navalny Granted Chancellor's Guest Status To Guarantee Protection - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 05:20 PM

Comatose Navalny Granted Chancellor's Guest Status to Guarantee Protection - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny has been granted the status of the German chancellor's guest to guarantee his protection and best possible treatment at the Berlin clinic Charite, media reported on Sunday.

The German television channel ZDF said this was a bureaucratic trick, rather than a message to Moscow. The German Interior Ministry reportedly confirmed this.

The 44-year-old blogger has been critical of the Russian government, and his team claims he was poisoned. Navalny was moved to Berlin from a Siberian city of Omsk after falling ill on a flight to Moscow.

He is in a coma.

Berlin Police spokesman Martin Halweg told Sputnik that they had been alerted to a possible threat to Navalny's life, although he did not identify the source.

"If we have information about a threat to a particular person, their life, an outside threat, we take protective measures. There is a special commissariat for this. It determines what measures are to be taken," he said.

Halweg said he could not share the details of what protection the Russian was receiving but added the measures usually ranged from street patrols to in-person protection. The measures do not have a deadline.

Related Topics

Police Interior Ministry Moscow Russia German Berlin Omsk Sunday Media TV From Government Share Best Opposition

Recent Stories

University of Sharjah, Sandooq Al Watan launch pro ..

51 minutes ago

ADJD launches digital money order for disbursement ..

3 hours ago

India&#039;s coronavirus cases cross 3 million

6 hours ago

Arab coalition intercept Saudi-bound Houthi drones ..

6 hours ago

UAE Press: Preventing the spread of coronavirus is ..

7 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 23, 2020 in Pakistan

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.