MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The combat capabilities of the troops of the Southern Military District are increasing due to NATO's attempts to resist normalization of the situation in a number of countries of the Caucasus and the middle East, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"The unstable state of affairs is observed in a number of countries in the Middle East and Transcaucasia. The alliance's attempts to resist its normalization are forcing us to take symmetrical measures of strategic containment and increase the combat capabilities of the troops of the Southern Military District," Shoigu said at a meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry.

In particular, according to the minister, "as part of improving the combat strength, 54 organizational measures were carried out last year, the main of which was the formation of another motorized rifle division."

"At the same time, continuous re-equipment of the district is underway. In 2020, the troops received more than 3,200 units of modern weapons and military equipment, and their share in military units and formations amounted to 70 percent," Shoigu said.