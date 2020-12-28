UrduPoint.com
Combat Preparedness Of Germany's Defense Forces At 50% - Military Union Head

Mon 28th December 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Combat systems of Germany's defense forces (Bundeswehr) are only 50-percent ready for use, German Armed Forces Association (DBwV) Federal chairman Lt. Col. Andre Wuster said on Monday.

"Politicians have rightly acknowledged that the global risks and threats to our security require the Bundeswehr to be fully equipped. Our preparedness in this regard is at maximum 50 percent," Wuster told German newspaper Welt.

The military slammed the German Defense Ministry for misleading the public by declaring that the Bundeswehr's preparedness level was at 74 percent. According to the DBwV chairman, this statement has also irritated the military.

"With some systems, such as helicopters or old Tornados [fighter jets], things are even worse, to the point of being critical," Wuster said.

This is not the first time that Bundeswehr systems come under criticism for the lack of preparedness. In January, the German parliament's special envoy for armed forces, Hans-Peter Bartels, said in his annual report that the condition of the German armed forces was lagging far behind the latest trends. According to the envoy, the Bundeswehr experienced a shortage of funding and personnel and an abundance of bureaucracy.

